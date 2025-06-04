‘Totally quiet’: Congress slams Modi govt’s silence as Indian students face US visa roadblock

The future of Indian students in the United States is increasingly uncertain as visa policies undergo a shift under President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Wednesday, the Congress party expressed concern over what it called the Indian government’s silence on the issue, especially in light of China’s more assertive response.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, flagged the situation on his X account.

“According to the Ministry of External Affairs, approximately 337,630 Indian students went to the USA for higher studies in 2024. About a third of the foreign students on American campuses are from India,” he posted.

“This means that some three and a half lakh Indian families invested their hard-earned savings or borrowed for the education of their children in the US,” Ramesh said. “These students, plus those who went in earlier years, face an uncertain future. Large numbers of students planning to go in 2025 may never get to see their aspirations fulfilled.”

“President Trump has made his intentions clear. China has reacted strongly regarding Chinese students. But not surprisingly, our PM and EAM have kept totally quiet,” Ramesh continued. “They are completely silent on President Trump's claims on having Operation Sindoor stopped after just four days and they have not said a word of concern on how Indian students and their families are being affected badly by President Trump's actions.”

The external affairs ministry, in response to the concerns, issued a brief statement last week. It said that India “expects the US to consider visa applications of Indian students on merit,” following reports that the Trump campaign team is pushing for stricter measures on issuing student visas.

At the centre of the unease is the Trump camp’s proposal to expand social media vetting and suspend new student visa interviews, which has already triggered widespread anxiety among prospective international students, including those from India.

According to analysts tracking education migration trends, Indian students in the US contribute not just academically but also economically to American campuses.

With approximately one-third of international students in the US being Indian, any shift in visa policy is likely to affect thousands of families and prospective students.

China has already taken a firm diplomatic position. India’s response so far has been cautious.

The silence has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, who accuse the government of lacking urgency in safeguarding the interests of students abroad.