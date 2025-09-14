MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Torrential rain triggers flash floods, landslides in parts of Manipur

Several areas in Imphal East and Imphal West inundated due to heavy downpour

PTI Published 14.09.25, 11:00 AM
Most parts of the northeastern state have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours

Flash floods and landslides have been reported in various parts of Manipur following torrential rain during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Several areas in Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East, and Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, have been inundated due to the downpour, they said.

Some houses and residential compounds have also been submerged in these areas.

Landslides were reported from Awangkhul in Noney district as well as from the hill districts of Senapati and Kamjong, the officials said.

The water level of major rivers, including Imphal river, Nambul and Iril, rose significantly, but are yet to reach the danger mark, they said.

The Water Resources Department is closely monitoring the situation.

Most parts of the northeastern state have recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with forecasts of more downpour on Sunday, he added. PTI CORR RBT

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

