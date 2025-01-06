MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tigress found dead in Bhandara district, electrocution suspected; one person detained

The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range, says official

PTI Published 06.01.25, 09:17 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A tigress was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, following which one person was detained for questioning, an official said.

The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range, he added.

"There are burn marks on the body. It suggests the culprit may have tried to burn it. The organs are intact," Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Gavai said.

Another official said the tigress may have been electrocuted, adding that one person had been detained for questioning.

The Tumsar police and forest department officials are probing the case, he said.

"The carcass has been sent for post mortem and we are awaiting the report. This is the second tiger deaths in the past few days in Tumsar. On December 30, a sub adult was found dead near Deonara-Kurmuda village," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

