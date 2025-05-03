Thunderstorms, hailstorms and squally winds expected across multiple states: IMD

A weather disturbance is unfolding across large parts of central, eastern, and northeastern India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a multi-hazard warning for the next two hours and beyond.

The warning includes threats of severe thunderstorms, dangerous lightning activity, squally winds, hailstorms and moderate to intense spells of rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two hot spots for severe weather activity have been identified — spanning East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, South Bihar, Odisha, southwest Gangetic West Bengal adjoining northern Odisha, extreme north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the western Himalayan region, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning and rain across Bengal from Saturday to May 6

These areas are to experience severe thunderstorms, lightning strikes, squally winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph (occasionally), and hailstorms in the coming hours.

The system is active from East Rajasthan through West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar, with movement observed towards Gangetic West Bengal.

Hailstorms are also to affect the entire belt.

A multi hazard warning issued for May 3 highlights further risks.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are also likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in Odisha and south interior Karnataka, while hailstorms are predicted at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

Citizens in these regions are advised to exercise caution, remain indoors during adverse conditions, and stay tuned for updates.