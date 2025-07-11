Three out of every four Bihar elector has submitted enumeration forms: EC on intensive revision

With 14 more days left before the last date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, over 74 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have submitted their forms, the Election Commission said on Friday.

In the second phase of the revision exercise, booth-kevel officers are going house-to-house to assist the electors and collect their filled enumeration forms, it said.

Digitisation and uploading of enumeration forms are going on and booth level officers have digitised and uploaded 3.73 crore such forms out of the total enumeration forms collected by them so far.

The poll authority also said a new module has been implemented in ECINet, its digital platform, for the verification of the uploaded forms by the electoral and assistant electoral registration officers.

Enumeration forms can be submitted before July 25, it said.

