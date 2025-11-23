Three killed, eight injured as taxi rams parked truck on NH-10 in Sikkim

At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured when a taxi rammed into a parked truck on NH-10 in Sikkim, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of November 22 and 23 when the vehicle, carrying Sikkim residents, was returning from a wedding in Siliguri in adjoining West Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 11 passengers, three were killed on the spot, while the remaining, including the driver, were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Brij Mohan Prasad, Arjun Kumar Gupta and Raj Gupta, all residents of Sisney in West Sikkim, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.