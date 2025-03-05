MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during search operation, airlifted to Ranchi for treatment

Reportedly, the incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation

PTI Published 05.03.25, 03:23 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

At least three CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

CRPF Jawan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex climbs 740 points to settle at 73,730; Nifty advances 254 points to close at 22,337

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers
Muhammad Yunus.
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh got no official response from India on depose Sheikh Hasina's extradition request

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT