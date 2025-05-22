Neither trade nor talks with Pakistan: PM Modi invokes Operation Sindoor in Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there would be no trade or talks with Pakistan, and if there is any discussion at all, it would only be about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking at a rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, Modi said, “There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan. If there are talks, they will be on PoK.”

Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen reportedly asked for the religion of tourists before shooting, Modi said, “The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. Every citizen resolved that the terrorists must be punished. Our forces fulfilled that resolution.”

He also said India would not be deterred by nuclear threats from across the border. “In response to the April 22 attack, we destroyed nine major terror hideouts within 22 minutes. Operation Sindoor has decided three formulas to fight terrorism. First, if there is a terror attack in India, then they will get a befitting reply. Our forces will decide the time, method and conditions. Second, India is not going to be afraid of nuclear bomb threats. Third, we will not differentiate between terrorists and the governments dependent on them."

The Prime Minister added, "Those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil. Those who shed India's blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in its debris. Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins.”

PM Modi said India’s armed forces had full freedom to act and claimed that “Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase is in ICU.”

Infrastructure announcements

Before the rally, Modi visited the Karni Mata temple and inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnok railway station nearby, which has been built in a style inspired by the temple. He also flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express and laid the foundation stone for the 58-km Churu-Sadulpur rail line.

PM Modi said infrastructure spending had gone up significantly under his government.

“All these projects together amount to Rs 26,000 crore. To create a Viksit Bharat, a 'Mahayagya' to build modern infrastructure is underway. Today, six times more money is being spent on infrastructure than before,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated electrification works on sections such as Suratgarh–Phalodi, Phulera–Degana, Udaipur–Himmatnagar, Phalodi–Jaisalmer, and Samdari–Barmer.

He virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across 18 states and Union Territories under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar in West Bengal, and Govindpur Road, Rajmahal and Shankarpur in Jharkhand.

“People are seeing on social media what the condition of these stations used to be. Now their image has changed,” he said.