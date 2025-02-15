The way US deported Indian immigrants was 'extremely shameful': BJP after Modi-Trump meet

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Saturday lashed out at the US government for the "cruel and extremely shameful manner" in which it deported the illegal Indian immigrants recently.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on February 5, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Some deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Uma Bharti said, "The manner in which the illegal Indian immigrants were sent back from America in handcuffs and shackles is extremely shameful and a blot on humanity."

The American governments have shown this cruel and violent attitude towards Red Indians and people of African origin living there many times, she alleged.

Bharti's comments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. "Those who are verified Indian citizens and are living in the US illegally, India is prepared to take them back," Modi said at a press conference.

Bharti condemned how the US administration treated the Indian immigrants:

"When they (deportees) were being sent by a plane, keeping them in handcuffs and shackles shows the cruelty and inhumanity of the American administration. Entering a country illegally is a crime, every country has provisions for its punishment as per the law, but such cruelty is a great sin."

Another US plane with 119 illegal immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on Saturday at 10 PM, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government.