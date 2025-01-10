The podcast you’ve all been waiting for: I’m a human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says

Union minister Smriti Z. Irani on Thursday night dropped the heavily scripted teaser for a “Podcast with People's PM” with Narendra Modi, a man whose critics accuse him of not ever giving unscripted interviews or taking questions in a press conference.

“Politics se Policy tak,” Irani wrote on her X (Twitter before Elon Musk took over) handle, promising the content India will no doubt lap up – the prime minister holding forth on everything from politics to policy.

The teaser was also released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast.

As the podcast teaser suggests, we’re promised a deep dive into the wisdom of Prime Minister Modi himself. Expect nothing less than profound revelations about the state of the nation, peppered with personal anecdotes that will surely give us new levels of emotional connection with our dear leader.

“I am sitting here talking to you, I feel nervous,” the 2:13 minute teaser begins with Kamath saying. Then he says, “Aap” – in Hindi, meaning you, not to be confused with the AAP or Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party that has accused Modi’s BJP of weaponising the electoral rolls – and gestures with both hands to show how vast the PM is (As an intellectual giant, not actual girth).

I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you! https://t.co/xth1Vixohn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2025

Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he had said that mistakes happen and he too can make some.

"I am also a human, not a god," the prime minister says in the trailer.

The statement assumes significance in light of Modi’s critics latching on to his “non-biological” energy claim in another interview last year.

In the podcast that is supposed to drop on Friday, the prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

So stay tuned, folks. This podcast promises to be the intellectual event of the century.