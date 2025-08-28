MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Terrorist, suspected behind grenade attack on CRPF camp in May, held in Pulwama

A pistol, a pistol magazine and seven live 9 mm rounds were recovered from the suspect's possession

PTI Published 28.08.25, 09:38 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Security forces have arrested an alleged terrorist, who is suspected to be involved in a grenade attack on a CRPF camp earlier this year, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said on Thursday.

During a swipe search at Hari Parigam village in Awantipora tehsil of the south Kashmir district late on Wednesday evening, security forces arrested a suspected person, the official said.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sakib Reyaz Ganie, resident of Chaki-Cholan of the Shopian district.

"The subject was the prime suspect of a grenade attack on a CRPF camp at Lariyar on May 20, 2025," the official said.

He added that a pistol, a pistol magazine and seven live 9 mm rounds were recovered from the suspect's possession.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

