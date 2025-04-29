‘Terror will be met with bullets, not biryani’: BJP slams Congress after former Pak minister reshares ‘gayeb’ Modi post

The BJP has reacted strongly to the Congress social media post that showed a headless image targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what the opposition party called his inaction after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BJP accused the Congress of becoming “Muslim League 2.0” and pandering to its minority vote bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress flaunts a headless kurta to echo the extremist 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan, exposing its continuous slide into Muslim League 2.0 — divisive, desperate, and directionless,” India’s ruling party posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The BJP also called out the Congress’s social media post because it was used by Pakistan’s former minister Fawad Chaudhry to criticise Modi.

Modi has spoken the only language Pakistan understands, Islamabad’s official handles are parroting the same beheading cry, laying bare their jihadist creed, said the BJP.

“Let Pakistan and its fellow-travellers in @INCIndia threaten all they wish; New India will neither bend nor break. Terror will be met with bullets, not biryani. This is the era of decisive leadership,” the post added.

The Congress had posted a headless image with body missing as the clothes formed the outline, with the word "gayab (missing)".

Though Modi wasn’t named, the caption read, “Disappears at the time of responsibility.”

Congress has repeatedly questioned the prime minister’s absence from the all party-meeting that took place after the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistani former minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry reposted the image, saying, “Ooops Gadhay K sir se Seang Ghayeb suna tha yahan Modi sb Ghaib Hooo gaye (Oops, I had heard only donkeys lose their horns, but it seems Mr. Modi has disappeared here).

Pakistan’s former minister for information and science and technology added a hashtag to the post: #NaughtyCongress.

BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya tore into the Congress on X: "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister."

Malviya added: "It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians."

He added, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, now reduced to a headless hydra.

On Monday, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh had distanced the party from comments by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah that had drawn flak from the BJP.

"What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view. The Congress party's view is the view in the CWC resolution, the views expressed by the Congress President and the LoP in the Lok Sabha. There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response and constant communication between the Government and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united," Ramesh said.

Also Read I did not say no to demands for war with Pakistan. What I said is that it cannot be a solution

Siddaramaiah had earlier said there was no need for a war with Pakistan, but the Centre should strengthen the security system. His comment was picked up across the border, with the Pakistan media playing up his statement.

The Karnataka CM clarified on Sunday, saying, "I did not say no to a war with Pakistan. What I said is that war is not a solution. Security should have been provided there, as many tourists go to Kashmir. Providing security is whose responsibility? It is the central government's responsibility. I said there was a failure."