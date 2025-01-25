Take an informed decision: Delhi High Court nudge on SSC exam in Manipur

Delhi High Court has asked the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which has suspended holding examinations in the Churachandpur district of strife-hit Manipur, to take an “informed decision” on conducting the exam there.

The high court passed the order while dealing with a petition filed by the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) seeking to reinstate Churachandpur as an SSC examination venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Tushar Rao Gadela said: “We direct SSC to consider the affidavit as well as the assessment report that is stated to have been furnished to SSC and take an informed decision regarding holding of the examination in the district in question.”

In case the SSC finds it unsafe to hold the exams in Churachandpur, it should make an alternative arrangement and ensure that information about it is disseminated in time, the high court said.

The SSC had informed the high court that it was in the process of assessing the feasibility of conducting exams at Churachandpur and Ukhrul centres in Manipur. The commission will hold exams for the recruitment of constables (general duty) from February 4 to 25.

The SSC also told the high court that it had sought a fresh assessment report on the ground situation in Churachandpur and Ukhrul from the Manipur government. The state government informed the high court that it had sent its security assessment report to the SSC.

The KSO has told the high court that many “tribal bodies and authority structures” have expressed their cooperation and willingness to ensure the smooth conduct of all competitive and recruitment exams held by the Centre and state government in the hill districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur.