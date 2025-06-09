MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suspended IPS officer Vikash moves Central Administrative Tribunal over Bengaluru stampede case

Defending the police suspensions, Siddaramaiah on Friday said prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended

PTI Published 09.06.25, 07:10 PM
Representational Image

Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was among the five officers suspended in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has moved the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging his suspension, official sources said on Monday.

Vikash, who was the Additional Commissioner of Police (West), moved the tribunal last week, they said.

The tribunal is likely to hear the matter in the days ahead, sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 ordered the suspension of five officers, including those of the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda.

Defending the police suspensions, Siddaramaiah on Friday said prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended.

