NIA probe finds Delhi blast suspect Muzammil Ganaie used multiple hideouts near Al Falah

Delhi blast investigation has revealed that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a prime suspect in the white-collar terror module linked to the November 10 incident, maintained two additional hideouts near Al Falah University.

In addition to rented properties in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Muzammil had rented a house from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur village under the pretext of starting a Kashmiri fruit business, and also used a small room constructed on a farmer's land, police sources said.

The house, owned by Jumma Khan, has three bedrooms, a hall, and a kitchen, and is about 4 kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Muzammil worked and was apprehended by J&K police.

He stayed there from April to July on a monthly rent of Rs 8,000, sources added. The property was situated above a plastic raw material factory owned by Khan.

A team from the NIA recently took Muzammil to the village in connection with the Delhi blast probe and questioned Khan for several hours.

During questioning, Khan said Muzammil had told him he wanted to start a Kashmiri fruit business and required space for it. After approximately three months, Muzammil vacated the house, citing the heat.

Jumma clarified that he had no prior connection with Muzammil, and their first meeting occurred at Al-Falah Hospital, where Jumma's nephew was undergoing cancer treatment. "He vacated my house after around three months. I never suspected he was a terrorist," Khan said.

The NIA probe also found that Muzammil had stored a significant quantity of explosives for roughly 12 days in a room on the farmer's land, later moving it to a room in cleric Ishtiyak's house in Fatehpur Taga village.