'Let him understand the repercussions of his action': Supreme Court takes tough stand on juvenile bail

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to a minor accused of repeatedly indulging in extortions, saying such juvenile offenders cannot misuse the law to avoid punishment.

“Mr Counsel, you must understand he is just incorrigible… just incorrigible. Let him understand the repercussions of his action. In the name of being a juvenile he cannot keep looting people. In fact, he should not have been treated as a juvenile," a bench headed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala said while declining the bail plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These are serious offences and every time they (several juveniles) are getting away in the name of juveniles,” the bench added.

The accused had moved the apex court after Rajasthan High Court rejected his bail plea on December 16, 2024, in one of the five cases related to extortion. He was earlier granted bail by the high court in the other four cases.

Refusing to interfere with the high court order, the bench asked the trial court to conclude the trial within four months.

Later the bench passed the following order. “The petitioner before us is a juvenile. He has been denied bail by the High Court of Rajasthan for the offence punishable under Sections 384, 386, 387 (relating to extortion), 201 (destruction of evidence and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC... However, having regard to the overall character of the petitioner herein we are not persuaded to exercise our jurisdiction in his favour."