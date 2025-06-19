Supreme Court steps in to protect minor bride from threat by groom’s family

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Delhi and Bihar police to ensure the safety of a 16-year-old child bride and her female friend who fear threat to their lives from the 33-year-old husband of the minor girl.

The teen had opposed the marriage solemnised by her family to defray the debts owed to the groom’s family.

A bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan, while issuing notice to the two state police authorities and the husband of the minor girl, posted the matter for further hearing to July 15.

The court asked the two state police authorities to file their respective status reports on the issue.

“Issue notice. As an interim measure, we direct the Bihar director-general of police and Delhi police commissioner to ensure that no harm is caused to the petitioner and her next friend. Both the authorities are further directed to issue necessary instructions to the concerned police authorities to be in touch with the petitioner and her next friend so that in case of any emergency, necessary assistance can be provided to them,” the bench said in a written order.

The court passed the order after briefly hearing the counsel for the victim represented by her “next friend” (a minor has to be represented by a friend or relative who is an adult). The girl was married off to the 33-year-old contractor despite her opposition as her parents were unable to pay the debts taken from the groom’s family.

According to the girl, who had completed her 10th standard board exam, she wanted to pursue higher studies but her in-laws were opposed to it.

It was alleged that after she fled the matrimonial home, her husband and his family member are now pursuing her and her friend and they apprehend a threat to their lives.

The petitioner had sought the following reliefs:

“a) Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction declaring the forced child marriage dated 09.12.2024 between the Petitioner and Respondent No. 4 a nullity by invoking its powers under Article 142 or issue appropriate order or directions to ensure that the said marriage is declared a nullity in terms of section 3 of the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, 2006;

“b) Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction to Respondent No. 1 to penal take action against Respondent No. 4 and others under the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act, 2006 and other laws for using their influence and money to solemnise marriage with the Petitioner in violation of the law and public policy.”

Besides, the duo had sought adequate police protection to their lives.