Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order to remove Wikipedia page on ANI defamation case

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Delhi High Court order for the removal of the Wikipedia page on the defamation case that news agency ANI has filed against the global organisation.

A bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasised that media reporting on judicial proceedings cannot be lightly restricted, multiple legal news websites reported.

The judgment is being seen as a landmark one for media freedom.

The apex court bench also reportedly said it is not the courts’ duty to tell the media to take down reports and pages. .

Justice Bhuyan reportedly said: “...court as a public and open institution must always remain open to public observation, debate and criticism. In fact, courts should welcome debates and constructive criticism. Every important issue needs to be debated by the people and the press even if the issue of debate is subject of proceedings before a court.”