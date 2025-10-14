MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 October 2025

SC refuses to quash Uttar Pradesh singer’s cases on Pahalgam terror attack posts

Neha Singh Rathore’s appeal against charges including waging war dismissed; court directs her to raise legal arguments during trial proceedings

Our Bureau Published 14.10.25, 07:01 AM
Neha Singh Rathore

Neha Singh Rathore File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal filed by Uttar Pradesh folk singer Neha Singh Rathore challenging the registration of criminal cases against her by the state government in April for her controversial social media posts criticising the NDA government over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In some of her social media posts, Rathore had allegedly questioned the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, of its alleged failure to prevent the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following which, some private individuals had filed cases against Rathore under various provisions of the BNS, including “waging war” against the country, creating communal ill-feelings, among others.

Allahabad High Court had earlier refused to quash the criminal case against her on the ground that the police needed to conduct investigations into the FIR, aggrieved by which Rathore had filed the present appeal in the apex court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Rathore argued that there was no question of the singer being tried or prosecuted for waging war or mutiny against the central government.

He pleaded that at least the provisions related to waging war against the country should be quashed against her as she was willing to face trial for other offences registered against her.

“How can I be tried for mutiny? I am saying quash certain sections and I will face trial,” Sibal argued, to which Justice Maheshwari, who was heading the bench, said the petitioner was free to raise such grievances before the trial court.

Sibal pleaded that BNS sections 153 (waging war against government) and 159 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) should be quashed. But the bench reiterated that these are arguments which ought to be raised before the trial court.

The senior counsel then raised apprehensions that Rathore may be arrested on the charges, but the bench said it was not making any observations on the merits of the issue as it proceeded to hear the next matter.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack Supreme Court
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ab Ki Bar 50 Par’: Cong questions PM Modi’s silence on Trump’s India-Pakistan peace claim

On Monday evening, PM Modi had welcomed the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, praising Trump’s 'unwavering peace efforts' and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 'strong resolve'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in a meeting at Knesset.
Quote left Quote right

I think my personality is about stopping war. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT