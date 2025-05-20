MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Country not dharamshala: Supreme Court rejects ex-LTTE militant plea against deportation to Sri Lanka

Sudhakaran was appearing for Sri Lankan national and former LTTE member Subaskaran alias Jeevan, who pleaded that he would face political persecution if deported to his country

R. Balaji Published 20.05.25, 05:45 AM
The Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court. Sourced by the Telegraph

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition from a former LTTE member challenging his deportation to Sri Lanka, saying India was not a "dharamshala" for refugees and was battling its own problems with a 140-crore population.

“Do you think India is a dharamshala to host refugees from all over the world? As it is, we are struggling with a population of 140 crore. India is not a dharamshala to entertain foreign nationals from all over the world,” Justice Dipankar Datta, heading a bench, told advocate R. Sudhakaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhakaran was appearing for Sri Lankan national and former LTTE member Subaskaran alias Jeevan, who pleaded that he would face political persecution if deported to his country.

Subaskaran was arrested in 2015 and booked under Section 10 (penalty for being a member of an unlawful association) of the UAPA. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by a trial court in Tamil Nadu.

Madras High Court reduced his punishment to seven years in 2022 but directed that Subaskaran be kept in a refugee camp after completing his sentence and then deported to Sri Lanka.

Subaskaran’s counsel pleaded that the petitioner was facing threats of arrest and torture in his country and that his wife and children were already settled in India.

The bench, which also had Justice K. Vinod Chandran, rejected the plea. “What is your right to settle here? Go to some other country.”

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Liberation Tigers For Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Refugees
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Decorum before diplomacy: Party not consulted on nominee, TMC pullout from outreach team

Mamata made it clear that Trinamool was not boycotting the initiative and that it was fully behind the central government on matters of national security
The Supreme Court.
Quote left Quote right

India is not a dharamshala to entertain foreign nationals from all over the world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT