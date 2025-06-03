Supreme Court refuses to halt Batla House demolitions, hearing deferred to July

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the demolition of alleged unauthorised constructions at Batla House in Jamia Nagar here and posted the hearing on a petition filed by 40 affected residents to July.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to grant any interim protection to the petitioners, who were represented in court by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde.

Hegde referred to the May 7 order of the top court through which it had directed the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi government to demolish unauthorised structures spread over 4 bighas and 18 biswa (each biswa is around 1,350 square feet) not covered under the PM-Uday scheme.

The court had also mandated a 15-day notice before demolishing any structure.

According to the petitioners, their dwellings do not come under the purview of the May 7 order and therefore they were not unauthorised.

Hegde argued that the buildings were picked arbitrarily in violation of the top court's order.

The petitioners also submitted that eviction notices were pasted on their houses on May 26 without giving them any deadline, indicating the intent of the authorities to demolish the properties immediately.

The residents claimed that they were staying within the area covered by the PM-Uday scheme.

The PM-Uday scheme, also known as the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019, was notified on October 29, 2019, to confer/recognise ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.