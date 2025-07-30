Lt Colonel, soldier killed and three officers injured as boulder hits army convoy in Ladakh

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the accident occurred at Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from here, at around 11.30 am.

The Army identified the deceased as Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh (14 Sindh Horse).

Maj Mayank Shubham (14 Sindh Horse), Maj Amit Dixit and Capt Gaurav (60 Armd) have sustained injuries, it said.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of Northern Command pay homage to the Bravehearts Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Northern Command said in a post on X In an earlier post, the Fire and Fury Corps said that "a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress." The officials said that the five personnel sustained critical injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army.

The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtash, they said, adding the vehicle was badly mangled under the impact of the boulder.

Two personnel succumbed to injuries and three other officers were undergoing treatment, they said.

