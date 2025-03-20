MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

Supreme Court posts to April 16 the hearing on a batch of petitions on CJI poll role

The apex court had mandated that the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and the ECs must include the PM, the CJI and the leader of the Opposition

R. Balaji Published 20.03.25, 05:17 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted to April 16 the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under a 2023 law that excluded the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel.

The top court indicated that it would wrap up the case on the very same day even though it has witnessed 12 adjournments so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the pendency of the PILs, the Centre had on February 17 proceeded with the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the chief election commissioner (CEC) and Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as election commissioners (ECs).

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh fixed the date after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, said the matter was listed at No. 38 and was not likely to be heard during the course of the day.

Bhushan said the case “goes to the very root of democracy” and the government, by appointing the new CEC and EC under the 2023 law, was making a “mockery” of it.

Justice Kant, heading the bench, said the court would list the matter on April 16 and ensure that the hearing was completed on the same day.

On February 18, the top court had said it would take up the pleas on “priority basis”.

The PIL petitioners, which also include Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, had challenged the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, on the ground that it was contrary to a judgment delivered by a five-judge constitution bench in the Anoop Baranwal case.

The apex court had mandated that the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and the ECs must include the Prime Minister, the CJI and the leader of the Opposition.

However, the new law brought in by the NDA government replaced the CJI with a “cabinet minister”. The change gave the executive a greater say in the selection of the poll panel chief and his deputies.

The matter has so far witnessed 12 hearings/adjournments without any substantial arguments. The reasons behind the adjournments ranged from paucity of time and requests from counsel appearing for various parties.

RELATED TOPICS

Chief Justice Of India Supreme Court Of India Chief Election Commissioner Election Commissioners
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Aurangzeb not relevant: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar offers belated wisdom

Ambekar was addressing the media ahead of the RSS’s three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru from March 21
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT