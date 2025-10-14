SC directs CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths, suspends state SIT investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that killed 41 people and injured over 100 on September 27.

The investigation will be monitored by former apex court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria passed the directions while dealing with a batch of petitions filed by individuals, family members of the victims and actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking an independent probe.

The TVK had challenged the Madras High Court direction for an SIT investigation into the stampede at the TVK rally.

The bench said the stampede had left an imprint in the minds of the citizens of the country. “It has wide ramifications in respect of the life of the citizens and, in this context, enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kith and kin is of utmost importance,” it said.

The court noted the political undertone of the case and that “without having regard to the gravity of the incident”, comments had been made before the media by the top officers of the police department. The court said this “may create doubt in the minds of the citizenry on impartiality and fair investigation”.

“Looking to the fact that the issue involved certainly has a bearing on the fundamental rights of the citizens, the incident, which has shaken the national conscience, deserves fair and impartial investigation. There cannot be any doubt that fair investigation is the right of a citizen,” the bench said.

Transferring the case to the central agency, the bench said the CBI director should forthwith appoint a senior officer to take over the probe.

“The superintendent of police and SHO (station house officer) of the Karur Town police station as well as the SIT set up pursuant to the order of the learned single judge and the enquiry commission set-up by the chief minister, shall immediately hand over the FIR and other relevant papers, evidence — digital or otherwise collected till now for further investigation to the officers of the CBI,” the bench said.

It said the high court directive on the appointment of the SIT or a one-man inquiry commission would remain suspended. “Tamil Nadu is directed to extend full co-operation to the officers of the CBI in the investigation as directed and if necessary, shall provide requisite logistical support to them,” it added.

Requesting Justice Rastogi to head the committee for monitoring the CBI probe, the apex court allowed him to choose two IPS officers not below the rank of inspector-general to assist him.