SC notice to Haryana government on lawyer torment, seeks response in 4 weeks

According to the woman advocate, she had visited the police station on May 21 along with her client when her modesty was outraged and she was subjected to humiliation by some male officers in the presence of woman officers

Our Bureau Published 07.06.25, 07:15 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Haryana government on a woman lawyer’s plea that she was subjected to sexual harassment and illegal detention allegedly at Sector 50 police station in Gurgaon during her visit with a client in a matrimonial dispute.

A bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih, after initially noting that the petitioner ought to have moved Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief, sought a response from the authorities within four weeks.

According to the woman advocate, she had visited the police station on May 21 along with her client when her modesty was outraged and she was subjected to humiliation by some male officers in the presence of woman officers. The advocate is also an executive member of Delhi’s Tis Hazari courts.

It was submitted that after she lodged complaints of sexual harassment and other charges against the police personnel, the local cops registered a counter-case against her on charges of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

The petitioner’s advocate pleaded that since there were parallel FIRs in the
matter the case should either be transferred to the Delhi police or the CBI to ensure a
fair investigation.

