Supreme Court judges to fill a Manipur void: Nalsa members to visit relief camps in state

Justice B.R. Gavai of the Supreme Court, who is next in line to be the Chief Justice of India, and five other apex court judges will visit violence-riven Manipur on March 22.

The delegation, to be led by Justice Gavai in his capacity as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), will visit the relief camps in the state that continue to house victims of the “devastating sectarian violence” nearly two years after it broke out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit Manipur.

Justice Gavai will be accompanied by Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan and N. Kotiswar Singh. The delegation will take part in the duodecennial celebration of the establishment of Manipur High Court.

“Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur,” Nalsa said in a media release.

The Nalsa release said: “This visit by the Supreme Court judges highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to these affected communities,” Nalsa said in a media release.

Nalsa, a statutory body, works under the supervision of the CJI and the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court to provide free legal aid and other humanitarian services to the weaker sections of the society and organise Lok Adalats for out-of-court settlement of disputes.

Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate legal service camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, besides new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts. Essential relief materials will be distributed among internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The legal service camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programmes, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes and identity document reconstruction. Each participating state department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population,” the statement said.

A team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief centres.

“Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment and access to essential medicines for displaced families,” Nalsa added.

Nalsa, along with the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), has been providing legal aid and support to the communities affected by the ethinic violence. MASLSA has established 273 special legal aid clinics at relief camps, enabling the IDPs to access government benefits, lost documents and medical aid, the Nalsa statement said.

“This visit underscores Nalsa’s steadfast commitment to justice, especially for marginalised and vulnerable communities. By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, Nalsa aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity,” it added.