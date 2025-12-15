Supreme Court grants interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ahmedabad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pamcholi ordered a day-to-day trial by the special court handling the matter and directed that Langa must not seek any adjournments during the proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the bail conditions, the top court asked Langa not to write any article in the newspaper about the “sub-judice” case pending against him.

Also Read Gujarat HC dismisses plea filed by Mahesh Langa seeking quashing of FIR for stealing documents

The bench made it clear that any breach of the conditions could lead to cancellation of bail, saying that if there is any violation of the order, it may consider cancellation of the bail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, opposed the grant of bail.

He told the court that a journalist extorting money was a serious offence and argued that Langa did not deserve bail. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the journalist.

The Supreme Court has fixed January 6 for the next hearing, when the ED is required to file a status report on Langa’s compliance with the bail conditions.

The court also noted that charges are yet to be framed in the case, in which the ED has cited nine witnesses.

Earlier, on July 31, the Gujarat High Court had rejected Langa’s bail plea in the money laundering case, observing that his release could cause prejudice to the prosecution’s case.

The ED had arrested Langa on February 25 in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud. He was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case.

The money laundering case against Langa arises from two FIRs registered by the Ahmedabad police.

These FIRs accuse him of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.