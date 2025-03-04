Supreme Court flags judge shortage, challenges in setting up POCSO special courts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there were not enough judges in trial courts in the country to implement its directions like setting up of a special court in each district to exclusively deal with sexual offences against children under the POCSO law.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale was hearing a suo motu case of 2019 titled: "In Re Alarming Rise in the Number of Reported Child Rape Incidents".

The apex court in 2019 passed a slew of directions, including setting up of a centrally-funded designated court in each district with over 100 FIRs under the POCSO Act to deal exclusively with cases of sexual offences against children.

On Tuesday, Justice Trivedi said keeping in mind the vacancies in district courts, some directions remained unrealised.

"We do not have judges in district courts. Vacancies are lying vacant for years together. We are not getting enough judges in the district judiciary,” she said.

The judge gave Gujarat's example where she said there were not enough judges to deal with such cases.

When a lawyer pointed to lack of infrastructure, the bench lamented the dearth of judges to use the infrastructure.

The bench observed other directions in the 2019 judgment seemed to have been complied with and the suo-motu case could be disposed of on the next hearing on March 25.

The top court's 2019 directions also prescribed a short clip, intended to spread awareness on the prevention of child abuse and prosecution of crimes against children, to be screened in theatres and aired by television channels at regular intervals.

The special court, it said, should be funded by the Centre and appoint presiding officers, support staffers, special public prosecutors, court staffers aside from maintaining the infrastructure, including creation of child-friendly environment and vulnerable witness courtrooms.

The bench had taken note of a report that indicated one of the major hindrances in completing a timely POCSO trial was delay in receiving forensic lab reports.

Senior advocate V Giri, who prepared the report, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the case.

Having a designated forensic lab in every district of the country for the purposes of POCSO Act could be considered at a later stage, he said.

While taking suo motu note of the "alarming rise" in the number of rape incidents against children, the top court mulled over directions to ensure a "concerted" and "clear" national response against such acts.

Referring to the data on sexual crimes against children, it said that from January 1 to June 30, 2019, 24,212 FIRs were filed across India.

Of more than 24,000 cases, 11,981 were still being probed by the police and in 12,231 cases, police had filed the chargesheet, it said.

