MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 December 2025

JKPSC conducts CCE amid age-limit dispute and travel chaos despite calls for delay

Aspirants say thousands miss the exam because of flight disruptions unclear notices and unresolved eligibility rules while political blame shifts between the CM and LG offices

Muzaffar Raina Published 08.12.25, 07:10 AM
Candidates before appearing for the CCE in Jammu on Sunday. 

Candidates before appearing for the CCE in Jammu on Sunday.  PTI

The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) went ahead with the Combined Competitive Exams (CCE) on Sunday, rebuffing chief minister Omar Abdullah’s call to postpone it citing a dispute over age relaxation and large-scale flight cancellations.

Hundreds of aspirants who had crossed the age limit fixed by the JKPSC could not take the preliminary examinations on Sunday after the administration led by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha failed to clear an age-relaxation proposal sent by the cabinet headed by Omar on December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Student leader Nasir Khuehami said several eligible aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir studying outside also could not take the test because of flight disruptions.

“I believe that around 5,000 aspirants were hit, and they include those who were eligible. There was no clear communication from the commission about whether the test would be held. Flight disruptions also pushed up airfares,” Khuehami told
The Telegraph.

“We want the issue resolved. If the upper age limit for Union civil services exams and other state-level exams is 38, why is it only 32 for Jammu and Kashmir aspirants?”

There was no clarity on the exams on Saturday, with the JKPSC only issuing a notification at midnight stating the CCE would be conducted as per schedule. Earlier, Omar and Sinha had appeared to blame each other for the crisis.

The chief minister is facing severe criticism over the fiasco, with many suggesting it is proof that Jammu and Kashmir’s disempowerment continues unabated.

“The letter (by Omar to the PSC chairman) will be a footnote in history. An absolutely inappropriate, meek and apologetic tone of communication from an elected CM to a JKPSC Chairperson,” former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on X.

“We were disempowered in 2019 and the NC Government is validating that disempowerment by its embarrassing behaviour every single day,” he added.

Omar had fired a salvo at the LG from his official X handle on Saturday, expressing “deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues” and “compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan’s delay in approving age relaxation”.

Sinha responded through social media that he had returned the chief minister’s file the same day (December 2) with a query about the possibility of holding the examination on the scheduled date if the upper age limit was relaxed, but received no follow-up from the government.

RELATED TOPICS

JKPSC CCE Exam Omar Abdullah Jammu And Kashmir Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will India's largest hydroelectric power project put elephants at risk?

The showpiece project sits on an ‘an extremely crucial link’ in maintaining elephant habitats along the Himalayan foothills in the northeast. At its worst, the fallout could be catastrophic
Family members and relatives of victims wait outside Goa Medical College and Hospital after a fire broke out at a nightclub due to a cylinder blast, at Bambolim in North Goa district, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Goa nightclub blaze is not just an accident. It is a criminal failure of safety and governance

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT