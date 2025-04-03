SC directs Telangana HC registrar to visit Kancha Gachibowli forest site, submit interim report

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the felling of trees on a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, and directed the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to forthwith visit the Kancha Gachibowli forest site.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih directed the Telangana chief secretary to ensure that no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area until further orders are passed by the apex court.

The bench asked the registrar (judicial) of the high court to submit a interim report by 3.30 pm, and said the matter would be heard at 3.45 pm.

The issue was mentioned before the bench by senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in an environment related matter.

In its order, the bench noted that the amicus has brought to its notice several news reports which depicted felling of large number of trees there.

"We, therefore, direct the registrar (judicial) of the High Court of Telangana to forthwith visit the site in question and submit his interim report by 3.30 pm today," the bench said.

It directed the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to forthwith communicate its order to the registrar (judicial) of the high court who shall act upon forthwith.

"We further direct the chief secretary of state of Telangana to ensure that until further orders are passed by this court, no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area," the bench said.

The bench was informed that the Telangana High Court was also seized of the very same matter.

"We clarify that we are not staying the proceedings before the Telangana High Court," the bench said.

Students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the varsity land. The Telangana High Court has directed the Congress dispensation to halt all the works in this regard until April 3.

The University of Hyderabad Students' Union (UoHSU) and other unions and parties aligned with it have launched an indefinite protest and announced a boycott of classes from April 1, demanding withdrawal of police personnel from the campus and removal of earth-moving machinery from the land.

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns.

The student groups protests intensified on March 31, with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to suspend all work on the land parcel adjacent to the university, for a day.

The high court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking a directive from the court to stop the uprooting of trees and land clearing at the Kancha Gachibowli site.

The petitioners have also challenged the state government's decision to allot the land to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), claiming it violated the Forest Conservation Act.

On March 30, TGIIC initiated development work at the Kancha Gachibowli site as per a government order.

On March 31, the TGIIC stated that it had established its ownership of the land in court and that the university does not own any portion of the land.

