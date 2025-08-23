‘Modi talks more, works less; unlike Manmohan Singh who worked more, talked less’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he "talks more and works less" unlike his predecessor Manmohan Singh who "talked less and worked more".

Kharge also alleged that Modi considers responding to questions raised by the Opposition an insult, and recalled how the Opposition raised several issues, including on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and halting of Operation Sindoor, but the prime minister did not respond.

Addressing a Dr Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme function at the Congress headquarters at Indira Bhawan, Kharge said he worked with the former prime minister who would talk less and work more.

"He used to talk less and work more. But today's prime minister talks more and works a little less. Manmohan Singh ji was always present in the House during Parliament sessions. He used to answer questions and respond to the Opposition's comments as well. Today's prime minister considers this an insult," Kharge alleged.

"Not even 10 per cent of the work done during his time has been done in the last 11 years. Those who become leaders after studying have more knowledge, they work more. They do not pay much attention to publicity," the Congress chief said.

Congratulating the fellows of the first batch of the Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme launched by the All-India Professionals Congress, he said, "It is also your responsibility to carry forward the ideas of the Congress, which has a 140-year-old glorious heritage." "Professionals and intellectuals have always played a major role in our freedom struggle and politics. When the Congress was formed in 1885, lawyers, teachers, doctors, engineers, scientists and officers were at its core.

"Hundreds of heroes such as Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, and Sarojini Naidu left their illustrious careers to serve the country. Congress is the only party that has always given space to professionals and respected their abilities.

"Manmohan Singh is the biggest example of this. Rajiv Gandhi ji was also a pilot before joining politics. His work as the prime minister was excellent," Kharge said.

Noting that in Indian history, the UPA regime after 1990 was a different era of change, Kharge said that under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, historic decisions like Right to Information Act, MNREGA, Right to Education, Food Security, and Forest Rights were taken with the help of professionals.

"Manmohan Singh did not let the shadow of the 2008 global recession fall on India. India's average GDP growth rate was 8 per cent.

"I would like to tell you that the work on Aadhaar card started during that time. By 2014, bank accounts had been opened in more than half of the rural households," he claimed.

Kharge also said the foundation of initiatives like direct benefit transfer and digital revolution was laid during Manmohan Singh's tenure, when many important decisions were taken, including Rs 70,000 crore loan waiver for the farmers.

"Today, the condition of the farmers is bad. Seven hundred farmers were martyred but there was no one from the government to inquire about them," Kharge said.

"The Congress has always followed progressive ideas. From Nehru's time, all the doors of the cooperative sector, joint sector, and public sector were opened. Today, the public sector is on the verge of collapsing. Jobs are disappearing," he added.

The Congress president said that all the 50 fellows have been selected from more than 1,300 applicants and they now have the responsibility to carry forward the legacy of Manmohan Singh.

"Today, India stands at such a crossroads where on one hand social, economic and technological changes are taking place rapidly, while on the other hand unemployment and inequality have reached their peak.

"Democratic institutions are being captured and attacked. The current politics is dominated by show and propaganda and less work. In such a time, professionals like you need to come forward," he said.

Kharge exhorted the fellows to use their skills for the welfare and protection of the public, saying they should connect with the struggles of the common people and bring honesty, discipline and sensitivity in politics.

"For example, with the help of data and technology, we have been able to bring forward a big issue like vote theft. It has now become a national issue and Rahul Gandhi ji is travelling in Bihar for this.

"Similarly, on social justice issues like caste census, we need the contribution of professionals to collect and analyse data. You all come from different backgrounds, but the basis of all of you is the ideology of the Congress and the belief in building a progressive, secular India," Kharge stressed.

"You must remember that Rahul Gandhi took the help of data experts to catch vote theft. Everyone accepted his point. The court also showed interest in the issue of SIR in Bihar and gave a decision in favour of the public. Today it has become a public campaign.

"So, you people have to play an important role. Those who are experts in whichever field can contribute in their respective fields. The most important thing in politics is faith, loyalty and trust in ideology. After that, skills and talent make it strong," he said.

Noting that the journey in politics is not easy, the Congress chief said it requires patience and strong belief to bring about change.

"But remember, your work can change the lives of crores of people. So take forward the tradition of building a modern India," Kharge said.

