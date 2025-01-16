Supreme Court bats for uniform policy for management of tiger reserves throughout India

The Supreme Court on Thursday favoured a uniform policy for management of tiger reserves throughout the country.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai, which was hearing a matter related to Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, observed that it wanted to have a common policy on a pan-India basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want a uniform policy throughout the country so far as management of tiger reserves are concerned," said the bench, which also comprised Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran.

Also Read Supreme Court lashes on Centre for bail leeway denial to woman in money-laundering case

The bench observed the policy should also include the aspect of vehicular movements inside Tiger reserves.

Justice Gavai referred to the suo motu cognisance taken recently by the Bombay High Court over an incident where safari vehicles carrying tourists obstructed the movement of a tigress and her cubs in Maharashtra's Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary on the New Year eve.

"In Nagpur, I came across a news item. Fortunately, the high court has taken a suo motu cognisance," Justice Gavai observed.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The bench said it had seen the CBI's report in the matter.

The counsel appearing for the Uttarakhand government informed the bench about the status of a departmental inquiry initiated against officials who were allegedly involved in illegal felling of trees and illegal construction in the Tiger reserve.

The state's counsel said departmental inquiry was complete in 17 cases and pending in some.

When the state's counsel referred to the CBI enquiry, the bench said, "You are not concerned with the CBI. The CBI is directly reporting to us. Fortunately, it does not have to come via you".

The bench posted the matter related to the Corbett Tiger Reserve for hearing on March 19.

"We make it clear that if by March 19, we find that you are not sincere in taking action, then your chief secretary will be unnecessarily invited here," the bench said.

The bench said it also wanted to know what action has been taken against the officials concerned and how many of them have been penalised.

The state's counsel said he would file a detailed affidavit to place on record as to what was the stage of proceedings against these officers.

The bench said the CBI shall also file a report on further investigation carried out in the matter before the next date of hearing.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.