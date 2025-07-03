Police arrest BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan for 'assault' on on-duty Odisha Administrative Service officer

Police on Thursday evening arrested BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan from Bhubaneswar in connection with the alleged assault on an on-duty Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer.

Pradhan surrendered at the DCP office here, following which he was arrested after a medical examination, a police officer said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was allegedly dragged out of his office and attacked by a group of miscreants last week.

Pradhan was subsequently sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected by a lower court late on Thursday, his lawyer said.

A total of six persons have so far been arrested, including Pradhan, police said.

Meanwhile, agitating OAS Officers Association called off their stir following the arrest of Pradhan, its president Jyoti Mishra said.

OAS officers across the state were on a ‘mass leave’ following the “assault” on Sahoo.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said Pradhan was arrested on the basis of an FIR, and statements of Sahoo and the accused persons.

“I have come here to cooperate with the investigation. If my arrest can resolve the issue, I am ready to cooperate,” Pradhan said.

