Supreme Court allows Ram Lila at Uttar Pradesh school, urges shift to new venue in future

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the decks for Ram Lila to be held at an Uttar Pradesh government school.

A three-judge bench stayed a September 22 order by Allahabad High Court that had prohibited the performance on the grounds that there was an effort to set up a permanent structure at the school to hold the event every year.

The apex court asked the high court to impress on the Firozabad district administration and all stakeholders that the annual event should be held at an alternative site in future so that the pupils are not inconvenienced.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh passed the directions on an appeal from the organisers, the Shree Nagar Ramlila Mahotsav, which said the event had already begun when the high court passed its order.

The appeal said the high court had passed its verdict on a public interest litigation without hearing the organisers and despite the event having been held at the site for over 100 years.

“It is the petitioner’s (PIL petitioner in the high court) own case that Ram Lila has been played there for almost 100 years,” the apex court said.

“He, however, chose to approach the High Court on 14.09.2025, at a time when the festivities had already started. The High Court has passed interim directions… after briefly hearing the District Administration. The matter is still pending before the High Court and is now listed on 04.11.2025.

“…It is also stated that the Ram Lila festival has already commenced on 14.09.2025, and no inconvenience is being caused to the students, for such activities are taking place only in the evening from 7pm to 10pm.

“…Having regard to the fact that the playground has been used for festivities for the last about 100 years, we request the High Court to impress upon the District Administration to resolve the issue by identifying some other alternative suitable site for such festivals so that the playground of the school can then be exclusively used by the students.

“For this purpose, the District Administration may be asked to put up a proposal, and all the stakeholders may be adequately heard before issuing any final directions.”

The apex court said the “festivities are allowed to continue subject to the condition that no inconvenience will be caused to the students and no obstruction shall be created in their sports activities”.

“The petitioner may apply for impleadment and seek to become a party in the proceedings pending before the High Court. We request the High Court to accord a hearing not only to the petitioner, but other stakeholders as well, who also might be required to be heard before any final order is passed,” it said.

The high court is expected to help decide the site where the event will be held in future.