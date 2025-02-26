Students’ midnight march in Odisha: 25km walk to complain of ‘inhuman’ conditions

Around 100 students of a tribal residential school at Basipitha in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district embarked on a 25km walk around midnight on Monday to meet the district collector and draw his attention to the “inhuman” conditions in their school.

The hostel inmates of the Basipitha Tribal Welfare Residential (TRW) High School walked 25km to complain to the district collector about the substandard quality of food, bribes demanded by the authorities and unnecessary physical torture meted out to them on the slightest of complaints. Students from Class VIII and IX reached the collectorate early Tuesday morning to air their grievances.

Frustrated over their concerns being ignored, the students jumped over the five-foot wall of the residential school and started walking without any fear of attack from wild animals. The school is located on the fringe of the Similipal Sanctuary, a well-known habitat for wild animals.

The students alleged that, instead of solving their problems the school authorities turned a deaf ear to them. “Even the Physical Education Teacher (PET) teacher used to beat us. It’s a kind of mental torture. Though we raised the issue earlier, nothing happened. We want the collector to come to our rescue,” said Swarup Hansdha, who had come with his other friends.

Another student, Raj Kumar Hembaram said: “As per the government norm, we should be given everything for free, but our teachers have forced us to pay ₹40 during the form fill-up for our examination. Those who refused to pay were given physical punishment. “

The collector was away from the district headquarters. Later, a video conference was arranged between the district collector and the agitating students.

After the district collector assured to sort out their problems, the students agreed to return to their hostels. The district administration arranged the bus and then the students returned to their hostels.

District Welfare Officer (DWO) Guru Charan Mallik said, “The students leaving the hostel at midnight indicates the sheer negligence of the school authorities, including the hostel supervisor. An investigation has been launched and appropriate action will be taken.”

Headmaster of the school, Diptikanta Jena said, “There are CCTV cameras installed in front of the gates. Since the students left the hostel from behind, after climbing the boundary wall, we failed to know about them leaving the school. There is a complaint box on the school campus to address their issues, but suddenly such a situation cropped up. We are all embarrassed.”