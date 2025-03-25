MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Stick for 'Pak slogan' razing: SC issues contempt notice to municipal authorities in Maharashtra

'The action of the civic authorities is arbitrary, illegal and malafide. It is relevant to note that in the process of demolition, the municipal officers also damaged a vehicle of the petitioner,' the plea stated

R. Balaji Published 25.03.25, 05:57 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File image

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to municipal authorities in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district for demolishing a Muslim man’s properties over his minor son’s alleged anti-India slogans during a cricket match.

India had won the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on February 23 and a row ensued between some locals and the Muslim family after the 14-year-old boy
allegedly raised anti-India slogans.

Petitioner Kitabulla Hamidulla Khan has claimed that his house and shop were demolished on February 24.

“The action of the civic authorities is arbitrary, illegal and malafide. It is relevant to note that in the process of demolition, the municipal officers also damaged a vehicle of the petitioner,” the plea stated.

Advocate Fouzia Shakeel, appearing for the petitioner, sought directions for initiating contempt proceedings against the chief officer and administrator of the Malvan Municipal Council, arguing that their action violated the apex court’s November 13, 2024, verdict on the demolition of properties.

The top court had laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior showcause notice and 15 days’ time to the aggrieved party to respond.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih issued the contempt notice and posted the hearing after four weeks.

According to the petitioner, his tin shed scrap shop and house were demolished at the directive of local MLA Nitesh Rane. Khan said he and his wife were also taken into
custody before the demolitions but were subsequently released on bail.

Khan alleged that he and his family members were beaten up by the locals over
the alleged anti-India slogans that he claimed were never raised.

