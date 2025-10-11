Stalin to virtually address gram sabhas, push for removal of caste names across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will virtually address gram sabha meetings on Saturday across the state, and he is set to interact with the people and elected representatives as well.

The GS meetings will adopt resolutions on naming streets, roads, neighbourhoods, public places and water bodies in an appropriate fashion by revoking caste names that have a denigrating meaning. The sabha meetings will approve people's three key necessities for their areas.

The gram sabha meetings in as many as 12,480 village panchayats in the state will commence by 11 AM and the chief minister will deliver his special address through video conference to the people, an official release said.

The CM will virtually interact with village panchayat chiefs and the people in districts, including Chengelpet, Tenkasi and Coimbatore.

The gram sabha meetings were originally scheduled to be held on October 2. However, due to the Saraswathi/Ayudha puja holidays, the meeting was postponed to October 11.

