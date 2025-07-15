MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi: St Stephen's College receives bomb threat, search operation underway

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection

PTI Published 15.07.25, 10:53 AM
St Stephen's College in Delhi

St Stephen's College in Delhi The Telegraph Library Picture

The St Stephen's College in Delhi received a bomb threat through email on Tuesday, prompting a rush of emergency services at the Delhi University college and a thorough search operation by authorities, police said.

A team comprising the Delhi Police, a bomb squad, dog squad, the fire department rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed inspection. Further details awaited, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

St Stephen's College Delhi University (DU) Bomb Threat
