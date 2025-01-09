Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi fires 'invasion' slur at Valley tourists

The MP of Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, has called tourism in Kashmir a “cultural invasion”, prompting the BJP to point out how important tourism was to the Valley’s economy and asking a silent National Conference to make it clear whether it stood by the comments of its recalcitrant parliamentarian.

In an interview with a non-local TV channel, Mehdi, who has been at loggerheads with chief minister Omar Abdullah, said: “What is happening now, what they call tourism, it is not tourism in my view, it is a cultural invasion — by purpose and by design.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An official in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism department said 30 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 2024, 5 lakh more than 2023’s footfall.

Mehdi told Nous TV that India “has become a Hindu Pakistan”.

The NC, the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, has not reacted to Mehdi’s comments although over 24 hours have passed since the interview was aired.

The BJP has come down hard on Mehdi, asking the NC to take action against him.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said Mehdi’s remarks were harmful to the region’s peace and progress. “It is a dangerous sentiment for a democratic society. Is this the new political strategy of the National Conference, which has historically thrived on fear-based politics? The NC should clarify whether it stands by this statement,” Sethi said.

Sethi said the revival of the tourism sector had contributed significantly to the prosperity of Kashmir and improved the lives of the local population.

“Tourism is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy,” he said, alleging that Mehdi’s statement was aimed at terrorising the tourism sector and harming the economy.

In the interview, Mehdi continued to make incendiary remarks. “The basis on which we aligned with India, the promises we got, it is not that India. If you had to become a Hindu Pakistan, you should have told us that in 1947 itself,” he said.

Mehdi has already ruffled feathers within the NC by staging a protest against reservation outside the chief minister’s residence last month.

The NC MP later trashed Omar’s call for restoration of statehood, saying Jammu and Kashmir cannot settle for “mere statehood” and that it should get back its special status under Article 370.

Mehdi is facing criticism within the party for taking on Omar.

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo accused Mehdi of engaging in a publicity stunt by holding a protest outside Omar’s residence. “It is not right to go and stand outside the chief minister’s house for a protest. It is wrong,” she said. “Does Omar have a magic wand to address the issues?”

The reservation policy introduced by the lieutenant governor’s administration is one of the burning issues in Jammu and Kashmir as it puts the majority population among the two biggest ethnic groups — Kashmiris and Dogras — at a disadvantage.