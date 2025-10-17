SAU suspends hostel employee, removes warden role after student protests over assault

South Asian University (SAU) on Thursday suspended a hostel employee and stripped a faculty member of the additional responsibility of warden, in the face of intense protests by students over four days against the alleged attempt to hush up the gang-rape bid on campus.

The university has set up a committee for an internal probe into the case. Based on the panel’s discussions, the university on Thursday suspended hostel caretaker Anupama Arora until the committee submits a report.

The university also relieved hostel warden Rinku Gupta of her responsibilities with immediate effect. Assistant warden Kajori Bhatnagar has taken over as warden.

The actions, however, failed to satisfy the students, who continued their protests and boycotted classes. They are demanding a speedy investigation, identification of the culprits and their immediate arrest.

The survivor from Bihar has alleged that four persons assaulted her on Sunday evening. The students have alleged that Arora and Gupta tried to cover up the alleged gang-rape bid. The staff allegedly blamed the student and asked her to take a shower immediately after the assault. The university did not inform the police about the incident and an FIR was lodged only after the students began

a protest.

The students have been protesting since Monday at the administrative building. They have alleged that the university administration did not give due importance to the case.

“We are continuing our agitation. Our main demands are a speedy investigation and arrest of the culprits. They have not been identified yet. We do not even know who

they are. They may be roaming freely on the campus,” said a student.

Another student said the administration had promised to give a written acceptance of their demands by 8.30am on Thursday, but was yet to do so.

“The university has taken piecemeal action after four days. They are not serious about the probe,” the student said.