Sonam Wangchuk’s wife counters anti-national tag, cites his work building shelters for jawans

Social entrepreneur Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, has rejected all allegations of her husband being an ‘anti-national’.

Four people died and over 50 were injured in Leh after Wangchuk's hunger strike spiraled into clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangchuk has faced allegations of being "anti-national" after the protests turned violent.

Angmo has pushed back online, highlighting her husband's work for the Indian armed forces.

On X, she wrote: "Anti-national? @Wangchuk66 builds thermal shelters so the Indian army sleeps warm. Fake slogans wither. His service to the Nation endures."

In another post, she asked..."Which anti-national commands love and respect and has audience with Generals and Core Commanders of the Indian Army? Which anti-national builds solar homes so that jawans and officers stay warm and fight effectively?"

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee and education reformer, has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA), which allows detention without trial for up to a year.

His wife also said she has not heard from him since he was taken from Ladakh more than 48 hours ago.

Speaking to ANI, Angmo said her husband's record of peaceful activism contradicted the accusations.

"Over the past five years, Sonam Wangchuk's fasts and marches advocating for the Implementation of the 6th schedule have been conducted in a genuinely Gandhian manner, emphasising absolute non-violence. Why would someone like this instigate violent protests and be blamed? This has never happened before," she said.

Calling the crackdown a "wrong branding" of Ladakh's peaceful character, she added, "Whatever has happened in Leh over the past six days and in the first four years is a very sad and unfortunate incident. No one is more peace-loving, patriotic, and nationalist than the people of Leh. First of all, imposing curfew in such areas is absolutely wrong, and we condemn it."

Angmo also alleged that security forces escalated the protests unnecessarily.

"The youth were protesting in a peace-loving manner that day. Had the CRPF not used tear gas, this would have been a very peaceful protest," she said.

Security agencies have also cited Wangchuk's references to Gen-Z protests in Nepal and the student revolt in Bangladesh as evidence of "provocation" in Leh.

Police have also flagged his participation in a UN-backed climate conference in Pakistan earlier as a "possible link" with the neighbour.

Angmo dismissed these suggestions, saying it was "a purely professional engagement, for a climate conference organised by the United Nations and the Dawn media group."

"India can play cricket with Pakistan, but when Sonam attends a UN climate conference there, it becomes suspect?" she asked in another social media post, while rejecting allegations of financial irregularities.

Angmo called her husband a humanitarian "who spent his life on grassroots education" and inspired generations of young Ladakhis.

"People respect him not only for his scientific achievements but also because he truly cares about people's hardships," she told ANI.