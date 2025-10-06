Sonam Wangchuk 'ready to remain in jail' until Centre orders judicial probe into Leh deaths

Ladakhi statehood campaigner Sonam Wangchuk is “prepared to remain in jail” until authorities order a judicial inquiry into the deaths of four men in alleged CRPF and police firing during the September 24 protests in Leh town.

A message purportedly released by Wangchuk from Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, where he has been lodged following his September 26 arrest, also urged a non-violent statehood agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Supreme Court is to hear a habeas corpus petition moved by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo, who has sought his release.

Wangchuk’s message to Ladakhis, and to the country at large, came as daytime restrictions were lifted in Leh on Sunday, allowing residents as well as Indian and foreign tourists to flock to the markets.

The apparent calm, however, masked simmering resentment at the firing deaths and the government’s broken promises on statehood. Local people said the rush at the markets underlined fears about the situation spiralling.

Engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk greets students during 'Made in JIS-Edition 2025', in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

“There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people and unless that is done I am prepared to stay in Jail,” Wangchuk’s message said.

The climate activist and Magsaysay-winning education reformer has been booked under the National Security Act, which allows detention without bail for up to a year.

Mustafa Haji, a lawyer-activist with the Leh Apex body — the spearhead, alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), of the campaign for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh — posted Wangchuk’s message on his X handle.

Haji said that he and Wangchuk’s brother Ka Tsesan Dorjey Ley had met the activist at Jodhpur jail on Saturday.

Lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta’s administration recently ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killings but Ladakhis have rejected it. They want a judicial inquiry and an apology from the authorities for linking their agitation to Pakistan and other foreign countries.

Wangchuk’s message said he stood firmly with the Apex Body, KDA and the people of Ladakh “in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood”.

It said that “whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly”.

“I appeal (to the) people to keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully — in the true Gandhian way of non-violence,” Wangchuk said.

He added that he was well “both physically and mentally” and thanked everyone for their “concern and prayers”. He offered his condolences to the families of the slain and said he was praying for those injured or arrested.

Nawang Chimbay, a monk from Chey village associated with the famed Hemis Monastery, expressed support for Wangchuk.

“We have seen the message and we believe that justice will be done. We believe he has been wrongfully detained and, worse, branded an anti-national and a Pakistani,” Chimbay told The Telegraph.

“We respect his message and will agitate, as long as it takes, for our rights but, yes, peacefully.”