Soldier killed as army thwarts infiltration bid in Sunderbani, three militants killed in kishtwar

An army subedar was killed during a counter-infiltration operation in Sunderbani in Jammu’s Rajouri district on Friday night, but the forces succeeded in neutralising two more militants in Kishtwar district without suffering any casualties.

Officials said an infiltration attempt was thwarted in Sunderbani, suggesting Pakistan’s relentless efforts to push in more militants.

The Sunderbani operation coincided with similar campaigns in the Udhampur and Kishtwar districts. The gunfight in Kishtwar has left three militants dead so far.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said Subedar Kuldeep Chand of the 9 Punjab regiment was killed in a gunfight with infiltrators in Keri Battal on Friday night.

“His team’s valour and sub Kuldeep’s ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists,” the army said.

Later in the day, Lieutenant General P.K. Mishra visited Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors at the Line of Control to review the security situation and assess operational preparedness. The situation has been tense at the LoC in Jammu following a spate of clashes in recent weeks.

In February, a suspected IED blast killed Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas while they were patrolling near the LoC. Two Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in a retaliatory firing on April 2.

The army said two more militants were killed in the ongoing operation in snow-bound Kishtwar on Saturday. One militant was killed on Friday. Some media reports identified one of the deceased militants as Jaish commander Saifullah, but the army has not confirmed their identities so far.

Brigadier J.B.S. Rathi, 5 Sector Assam Rifles Commander, said the troops displayed tactical acumen and swiftness and ensured zero casualties to their men.

“Three terrorists were neutralised in the ensuing gunfight. Despite the weather and nighttime challenges, the troops displayed great professionalism and acumen. Security of civilians was top-most priority and the same was maintained during the execution of the operation,” Brigadier Rathi told reporters.

The officer said the operation was marked by seamless coordination between forces and rapid reinforcements of special forces. The para soldiers were airdropped at select locations by Indian Air Force choppers. “Real-time surveillance of the area was done. Unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, nighttime sights were deployed to ensure terrorists do not escape,” he said.

The army shared no details about the number of militants active in the area but said efforts were on to hunt them.

“I would like to mention that numbers do not matter. Whosoever comes with the aim of disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the region will be neutralised,” he said.