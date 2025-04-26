Six sanitation workers die, five injured after being hit by pick-up vehicle on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh

Six sanitation workers died and five others were injured after being hit by a pick-up vehicle near Ibrahimbas village on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under Ferozpur Jhirka police station in Nuh district on Saturday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment where their condition remains critical, they added.

The accident took place around 10 am when about 11 sanitation workers were cleaning the expressway. Suddenly, a speeding pickup vehicle hit the workers and six of them died on the spot, they said.

Locals immediately informed the police and helped in taking the injured to the hospital, they added.

A senior police officer said that the deceased have not been identified yet. However, are said to be residents of Kheri Kalan village and one is from Jhimrawat village. The cause of the accident is being investigated and action has been initiated against the pickup driver.

"The circumstances of the accident will be ascertained with the help of CCTV footage and other evidence. The injured are being treated in hospital and we are investigating with all angles," the officer added.

