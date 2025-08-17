'Gentlemanly behaviour’: Rahul Gandhi serves water to Mallikarjun Kharge, Lalu Prasad at Bihar rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday drew attention in Bihar for a gesture that many described as “gentlemanly behaviour.”

During the launch of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram, Gandhi was seen offering glasses of water to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, both senior to him in age and stature.

The INDIA bloc event, which marked the start of a 1,000-km journey across 25 districts over the next fortnight, brought together several Opposition leaders on one stage.

In a video circulating on social media, Rahul can be seen pouring water into glass tumblers, handing them to Kharge and Prasad, and only then taking a sip himself in the afternoon heat.

The Raebareli MP, who has often projected humility as part of his public persona, was scheduled to be the final speaker of the programme. Traditionally, this spot is reserved for the most senior leader at such gatherings.

Yet, Rahul took the microphone ahead of Kharge and Prasad, a move that underscored his position as the primary draw for the audience in Bihar.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is expected to highlight issues of electoral participation and political mobilisation across the state, with Gandhi positioned as one of its central figures.