Sick leopard paraded for selfies in Rajasthan, mob hurls bricks at another in UP

Two leopards were at the centre of two back-to-back incidents this week, one paraded like a pet for selfies and another wrestled and pelted with bricks, with both videos being circulated widely on social media.

A two-year-old female leopard was found crouched near a babool tree inside the Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Bundi district. The animal was visibly weak, soaked by rain, and unable to move.

The leopard was tethered by a scarf around its neck as villagers stood around clicking selfies, some even kneeling for better angles, the video showed.

One man in a blue shirt and sunglasses stood just inches away, taking a photo with the leopard that barely blinked.

Sumit Kanojiya, ranger at Bundi's Ramgarh Visdhari Reserve, told NDTV that the animal was rescued, treated in Bundi and later shifted to the Kota Zoo for proper medical attention.

The ranger said that the animal showed no external injuries, and officials suspect internal medical conditions.

Officials say villagers, after the initial chaos, helped in alerting the forest department.

The Ramgarh Visdhari area was recently designated as Rajasthan’s fourth tiger reserve, covering nearly 482 square kilometres.

Mob fury in UP: Brick kiln becomes battleground

A day later, a more violent episode unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. A black leopard, which had reportedly taken shelter in the chimney of a brick kiln in Jugnupur village, attacked a 35-year-old man, identified as Mihilal, from nearby Girdhari Purwa.

Eyewitnesses say workers at the kiln tried to free Mihilal by hurling bricks and stones at the leopard. In the resulting confusion, a youth managed to pin the animal to the ground by clutching its jaw, a moment that was also captured on video.

Video footage showed the leopard struggling under the weight of the young man as others continue to throw objects at it.

According to meia reports, forest department personnel, who arrived shortly after, also came under attack from the agitated animal. Four to five people were injured, including staff and locals.

After sustained efforts, the leopard was tranquilised and safely taken into custody. The young man involved in restraining the animal was injured during the scuffle and received medical attention.

Legal and ethical questions

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, leopards are listed under Schedule I, granting them the highest level of protection. Any disturbance, let alone physical restraint or assault, is a punishable offence.

India has seen a steady rise in human-wildlife conflict in recent years.

The country’s leopard population, as per the last government census, is estimated to be around 12,852. However, encroachment, habitat fragmentation, and lack of awareness have contributed to an increase in such confrontations, experts say.