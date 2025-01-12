Shiv Sena (UBT) to go solo in Maharashtra local bodies polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party would contest the upcoming elections to the local bodies alone.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances were for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an alliance, workers of individual parties don’t get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and panchayats on our strength,” he said.

He said party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the party indications that it should go alone.

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA’s defeat in the state Assembly, Raut said those who don’t believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Shiv Sena (UBT)’s decision stemmed from the party’s realisation that parting ways with the

BJP and aligning with the Congress in 2019 was a blunder.

“The Shiv Sena (UBT) has realised its blunder of choosing the Congress over BJP and Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has realised the Congress’ ideology cannot take it forward,” Bawankule said.