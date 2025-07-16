Shia, Sunni scholars seek probe after strain over Imran Raza Ansari’s remarks

Top Sunni and Shia scholars on Tuesday constituted a panel to question controversial Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari for his alleged disparaging remarks against the companions of Prophet Mohammad, which have triggered sectarian tensions in Kashmir.

Muslim scholars led by chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq met to "address the recent provocative and deeply irresponsible statements" of Ansari, saying they evoked a strong public response and social media fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir's Sunni leaders, including Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi and Shia scholars Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi, Molana Masroor Abbas Ansari and Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, were at the meeting.

Ansari, a former MLA, recently put Shia-Sunni unity under strain after his alleged remarks against the companions of Prophet Mohammad. He took no names, but Sunnis claimed he was unambiguously targeting the first caliph, Hazrat Abu Bakr, the foremost symbol of Sunni faith. Ansari has since refused to apologise despite growing calls from both sides.

Sectarian unity peaked during Muharram, with Sunnis offering a helping hand to Shias and participating in their processions.

The Mirwaiz-headed Muttahida Majlis Amal, a body representing Ulema from different sects, "unanimously reaffirmed that the sanctity and honour of the revered Companions of the Prophet and the Ahl al-Bayt (Prophet's family) is a foundational belief of faith shared by all Muslims".

"These noble personalities are the pillars of our faith, and no disrespect, provocation, or disparagement towards them will be tolerated from any quarter," a statement said.