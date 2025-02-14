'Sheeshmahal' none talked about in Delhi polls: RSS opens lavish office in Delhi

Three 12-storey towers on a compound sprawling 4 acres, with 300 rooms apart from offices, conference halls and living quarters. Manicured lawns, three ultra-modern auditoriums together seating 1,300, parking space for 270 cars, a library and a five-bed hospital (a Hanuman temple, too).

Welcome to the swanky new RSS office in Delhi, where former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's lavish renovation of his official bungalow became a costly election issue for the AAP.

"Another 'Sheeshmahal' has been built in Delhi by the RSS, following the $1,000 crore BJP headquarters," Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said.

RSS spokesperson Narendra Thakur denied the new office was "luxurious", saying it had nothing superfluous to needs and was built with "donations" from 75,000 people. "In this age we can't use mud to build," he told The Telegraph.

He clarified that Nagpur would remain the RSS headquarters. Designed by Gujarat architect Anup Dave, the new office cost ₹150 crore to build, the RSS says.