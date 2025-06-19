Shashi Tharoor seeks MEA help to rescue Kerala mountaineer stranded on Mt Denali

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to urgently rescue the Kerala mountaineer Shaikh Hassan Khan, who is stranded at Mount Denali’s 17,000-ft base camp in Alaska in a 'precarious and life-threatening situation.'

In his letter, Tharoor had urged the foreign ministry to coordinate with relevant US authorities to rescue the mountaineer who is on a '7 Summits Expedition.'

Providing background on Khan, and his mission, Tharoor added, "According to reports, his current ascent of Denali is part of a broader campaign to promote global peace and congratulate our armed forces for Operation Sindoor. His mountaineering efforts, including scaling the highest peaks on multiple continents, reflect exceptional determination, discipline, and a commitment to causes beyond personal achievement.

It is deeply distressing that such a committed and courageous young Indian, whose pursuits have brought quiet distinction to our country, now finds himself in a precarious and life-threatening situation. I would be grateful if your offices could urgently take up this matter and coordinate with the relevant U.S. authorities to rescue Mr. Khan."

Posted along with a copy of his letter to the MEA, Tharoor wrote, “Sadly, the heroic young explorer is now stranded on Mount Denali.”

Shaikh Hassan Khan became the first Keralite to climb the highest peaks of the seven continents on Earth. He called it the '7 Summits Expedition.'

On 10th November 2024, Khan climbed Mount Kosciusko, the highest peak in Australia. He hoisted the Indian National Flag there, as he had done in every other continent.

He undertook the expedition to spread awareness about climate change and spread the message of world peace.

Khan has summited Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Denali, Mount Elbrus, Mount Vinson, and Mount Aconcagua. He has also climbed Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano in the world.

Tharoor also posted Khan's contact details so that his rescue could be facilitated.

Concluding his appeal, the MP said, "I am confident that with your timely intervention and the cooperation of the appropriate American agencies, these young men can be brought to safety. I remain available for any coordination or support that may be required from my end."